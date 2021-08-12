Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYB) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 429 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 14,614 shares.The stock last traded at $22.44 and had previously closed at $22.91.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $919.66 million, a PE ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.92.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter. Kelly Services had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 4.52%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kelly Services stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYB) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Kelly Services were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kelly Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:KELYB)

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

