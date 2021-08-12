Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYB) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 429 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 14,614 shares.The stock last traded at $22.44 and had previously closed at $22.91.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $919.66 million, a PE ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.92.
Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter. Kelly Services had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 4.52%.
Kelly Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:KELYB)
Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.
Recommended Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection
Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.