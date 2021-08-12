Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (BATS:PAVE)

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 10,098 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 19,700% compared to the typical volume of 51 put options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,482,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 43,961.5% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 88,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 87,923 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,569,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 375.6% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 44,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,277,000.

Shares of BATS PAVE opened at $27.58 on Thursday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $17.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.95.

