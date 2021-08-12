e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Insider Sells $204,600.34 in Stock

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) insider Kory Marchisotto sold 6,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $204,600.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:ELF opened at $30.06 on Thursday. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.32 and a 1-year high of $31.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 125.25 and a beta of 2.06.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $97.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.52 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 3.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 1.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 503,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,510,000 after buying an additional 8,037 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter worth about $795,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 11.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 664,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,822,000 after acquiring an additional 66,732 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter valued at approximately $551,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 305,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,192,000 after purchasing an additional 34,412 shares during the period. 84.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ELF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. e.l.f. Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.11.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

