Michael Jennings Acquires 7,500 Shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) Stock

HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) CEO Michael Jennings purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.07 per share, with a total value of $218,025.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE HFC opened at $29.93 on Thursday. HollyFrontier Co. has a 12-month low of $16.81 and a 12-month high of $42.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Get HollyFrontier alerts:

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. HollyFrontier had a negative return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 1.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 121.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, analysts expect that HollyFrontier Co. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HFC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 3.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,955,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $426,221,000 after acquiring an additional 472,141 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier during the first quarter valued at approximately $353,067,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 17.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,043,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $216,231,000 after buying an additional 883,893 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,490,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $124,889,000 after acquiring an additional 71,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 21.7% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,673,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $95,648,000 after purchasing an additional 476,697 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HFC shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of HollyFrontier from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research cut shares of HollyFrontier from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of HollyFrontier in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HollyFrontier currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.10.

About HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

Read More: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.