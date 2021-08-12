Michael Jennings Acquires 7,500 Shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) Stock

HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) CEO Michael Jennings purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.07 per share, with a total value of $218,025.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
NYSE HFC opened at $29.93 on Thursday. HollyFrontier Co. has a 12-month low of $16.81 and a 12-month high of $42.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.19.
HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. HollyFrontier had a negative return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 1.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 121.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, analysts expect that HollyFrontier Co. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HFC shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of HollyFrontier from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research cut shares of HollyFrontier from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of HollyFrontier in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HollyFrontier currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.10.
About HollyFrontier
HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.
