Adam J. Weiss Sells 4,000 Shares of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) Stock

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) insider Adam J. Weiss sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total transaction of $227,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 146,964 shares in the company, valued at $8,354,903.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Adam J. Weiss also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 28th, Adam J. Weiss sold 6,000 shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $315,120.00.

On Friday, June 25th, Adam J. Weiss sold 10,000 shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total transaction of $521,400.00.

CSOD opened at $56.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of -131.56, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.99 and a 52-week high of $57.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.71.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.20. Cornerstone OnDemand had a positive return on equity of 67.64% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. As a group, analysts forecast that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CSOD shares. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $57.50 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Cornerstone OnDemand from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSOD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 6,313 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,136,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 192.7% during the 1st quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 50,294 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 33,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,255 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

About Cornerstone OnDemand

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc engages in the provision of learning and talent management solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It also engages in the provision of support packages, client success framework, technical consulting and content, implementation, business consulting and educational services.

