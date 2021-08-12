CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman Sells $238,500.00 in Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total transaction of $238,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 901,000 shares in the company, valued at $143,259,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 10th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $153,000.00.

On Friday, July 23rd, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.98, for a total value of $203,970.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.61, for a total transaction of $203,415.00.

On Friday, July 16th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.66, for a total transaction of $203,490.00.

On Monday, July 19th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.74, for a total value of $199,110.00.

On Wednesday, July 14th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.64, for a total value of $204,960.00.

On Monday, July 12th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total transaction of $206,835.00.

On Thursday, July 8th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.97, for a total transaction of $205,455.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.53, for a total transaction of $201,795.00.

On Thursday, July 1st, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.12, for a total transaction of $201,180.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRVL opened at $153.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 51.10 and a beta of 0.99. CorVel Co. has a 1 year low of $78.63 and a 1 year high of $163.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.02.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $145.51 million during the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 25.47% and a net margin of 9.54%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRVL. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CorVel by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,594,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,599,000 after purchasing an additional 82,686 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CorVel by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,538,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $157,791,000 after acquiring an additional 164,978 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CorVel during the fourth quarter worth about $28,581,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CorVel by 9.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 206,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,203,000 after purchasing an additional 17,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in CorVel by 3.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 73,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. 47.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CorVel

CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of workers’ compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies. It operates the Managed Care segment. The company was founded by V. Clemons Gordon Sr. in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

