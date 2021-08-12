Insider Selling: Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) Senior Officer Sells C$294,500.00 in Stock

Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$147.25, for a total transaction of C$294,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,582,638.75.

Andrew Moor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Andrew Moor sold 1,000 shares of Equitable Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$147.00, for a total transaction of C$147,000.00.

EQB opened at C$154.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$2.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$138.99. Equitable Group Inc. has a 52-week low of C$73.49 and a 52-week high of C$154.75.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$4.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.94 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$158.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$156.71 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Equitable Group Inc. will post 17.0795494 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Equitable Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.99%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EQB shares. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$160.00 to C$170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James set a C$161.00 target price on Equitable Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$178.00 to C$179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Equitable Group from C$178.00 to C$179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$157.00 to C$156.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Equitable Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$160.33.

Equitable Group Company Profile

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

