Insider Selling: UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Director Clinton D. Mcdonnough sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total value of $277,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

UDR stock opened at $53.30 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.78. The stock has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,066.21, a PEG ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. UDR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.34 and a fifty-two week high of $56.31.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.45). UDR had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 1.40%. Analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. UDR’s payout ratio is 71.08%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UDR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of UDR by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,624,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,539,000 after purchasing an additional 57,739 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in UDR by 7.2% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in UDR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,277,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in UDR during the 2nd quarter worth $740,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in UDR by 2.1% in the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 275,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,480,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UDR. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on UDR from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of UDR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. UDR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.33.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

