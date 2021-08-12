Insider Buying: OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) CEO Acquires $250,583.40 in Stock

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 4,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.14 per share, for a total transaction of $250,583.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,014,530.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE OMF opened at $59.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.82. The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.03. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.34 and a fifty-two week high of $63.19.

Get OneMain alerts:

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.47. OneMain had a return on equity of 44.15% and a net margin of 29.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. OneMain’s payout ratio is 46.13%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Park West Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of OneMain by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 666,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,804,000 after purchasing an additional 77,500 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain in the first quarter valued at $9,917,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OneMain by 345.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 887,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,699,000 after acquiring an additional 688,702 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in OneMain by 18.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 7,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in OneMain by 3.2% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 131,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,085,000 after acquiring an additional 4,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OMF shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on OneMain from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on OneMain from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on OneMain from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on OneMain from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. OneMain currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.45.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.