Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $193.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.75 million. The business’s revenue was up 1017.7% on a year-over-year basis. Upstart updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.300-$0.340 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ UPST opened at $171.20 on Thursday. Upstart has a twelve month low of $22.61 and a twelve month high of $191.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $128.15.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UPST shares. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Upstart from $149.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Upstart from $152.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.10.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

