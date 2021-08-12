PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. PaySign updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of PAYS opened at $2.46 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 1.51. PaySign has a one year low of $2.38 and a one year high of $10.67.

Get PaySign alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PAYS shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of PaySign from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised PaySign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.13.

In other PaySign news, CEO Mark Newcomer sold 39,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total value of $123,494.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,322,986 shares in the company, valued at $29,180,946.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

PaySign Company Profile

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card products and processing services under the PaySign brand for corporate, consumer, and government applications. The company offers various services, including transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary card-processing platform.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for PaySign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PaySign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.