State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Tennant (NYSE:TNC) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.07% of Tennant worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tennant by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,887,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,712,000 after purchasing an additional 70,606 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its position in shares of Tennant by 11.6% in the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 357,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,522,000 after purchasing an additional 37,229 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tennant by 11.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 302,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,142,000 after purchasing an additional 31,090 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tennant in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,687,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tennant by 5.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 235,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,818,000 after purchasing an additional 11,850 shares in the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TNC stock opened at $74.84 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.89. Tennant has a 1 year low of $57.99 and a 1 year high of $87.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $279.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.35 million. Tennant had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 5.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Tennant will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Tennant’s payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

Separately, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tennant in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

Tennant Co engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of cleaning solutions. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial, and outdoor environments; detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies; cleaning tools and supplies; and coatings for protecting, repairing and upgrading surfaces.

