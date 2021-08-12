Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Shares Purchased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,238 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.07% of Extreme Networks worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXTR. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in Extreme Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,351,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,706,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,762,000 after buying an additional 709,036 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,522,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,072,000 after buying an additional 638,196 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,104,061 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,607,000 after buying an additional 390,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Extreme Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,366,000. 74.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EXTR stock opened at $11.33 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.99. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 578.00 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.73 and a 1 year high of $12.29.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 123.54%. On average, equities analysts expect that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John C. Shoemaker purchased 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 365,071 shares in the company, valued at $3,650,710. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Carinalli sold 14,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total transaction of $155,625.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 365,071 shares in the company, valued at $3,968,321.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Extreme Networks from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

