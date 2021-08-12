Schroder Investment Management Group Takes Position in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in LTC Properties by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,993,000 after purchasing an additional 22,264 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of LTC Properties by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 304,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,867,000 after buying an additional 36,771 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of LTC Properties by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 350,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,646,000 after buying an additional 19,249 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of LTC Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $1,307,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of LTC Properties by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 149,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,810,000 after purchasing an additional 18,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LTC shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on LTC Properties from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Mizuho cut shares of LTC Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of LTC Properties from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.25.

LTC Properties stock opened at $35.28 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 9.45 and a current ratio of 9.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 0.97. LTC Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.01 and a fifty-two week high of $44.73.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.22). LTC Properties had a net margin of 37.80% and a return on equity of 7.99%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.46%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.61%.

About LTC Properties

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. Its property portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and memory care facilities. The company was founded by Andre C.

