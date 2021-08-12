State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.05 Million Position in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Stewart Information Services were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STC. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Stewart Information Services by 2.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 1.9% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Stewart Information Services by 7.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Stewart Information Services by 2.2% in the first quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 18,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Stewart Information Services by 7.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. 90.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STC stock opened at $59.72 on Thursday. Stewart Information Services Co. has a twelve month low of $39.57 and a twelve month high of $62.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.06.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $1.31. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 9.32%. On average, analysts anticipate that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 20.79%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on STC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. TD Securities began coverage on Stewart Information Services in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Stewart Information Services Profile

Stewart Information Services Corp. is a real estate services company, which engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement-related services. It operates through the Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment comprises of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

