State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Position in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 77.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,105 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 213,537 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,784 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 14.5% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,817 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 57.7% in the first quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 8,200 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 9.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,587 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on COG shares. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cabot Oil & Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.94.

COG opened at $16.27 on Thursday. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.28 and a fifty-two week high of $20.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.15.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 19.77%. The business had revenue of $324.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.33%.

About Cabot Oil & Gas

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

