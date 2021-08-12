Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) Position Raised by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.07% of Materion worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Materion by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Materion by 572.8% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Materion by 3,237.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Materion in the first quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Materion during the first quarter worth $166,000. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Materion from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Materion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Sidoti started coverage on Materion in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Materion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Materion stock opened at $74.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.44. Materion Co. has a 1-year low of $49.51 and a 1-year high of $80.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $371.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.65 million. Materion had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Materion Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.65%.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

