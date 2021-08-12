Schroder Investment Management Group Buys New Stake in Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC)

Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,258 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,105,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure by 3.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 940,757 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,925,000 after buying an additional 33,825 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 195.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,745,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure during the first quarter worth approximately $6,298,000. Institutional investors own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MIC opened at $39.39 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.73. Macquarie Infrastructure Co. has a 1 year low of $24.47 and a 1 year high of $41.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.08.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). Macquarie Infrastructure had a positive return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 93.38%. Equities analysts expect that Macquarie Infrastructure Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Macquarie Infrastructure Profile

Macquarie Infrastructure Corp. owns and operates a diversified group of businesses providing basic services to customers in the U. S. It operates through the following business segments: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, MIC Hawaii, and Corporate and Other. The IMTT segment provides bulk liquid storage and handling services to third parties in the U.S.

