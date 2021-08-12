Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) a €150.00 Price Target

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) has been assigned a €150.00 ($176.47) price target by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.09% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Independent Research set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €185.00 ($217.65) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €170.00 ($200.00) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €159.87 ($188.09).

Shares of ETR DHER opened at €125.95 ($148.18) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.13, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €118.04. Delivery Hero has a twelve month low of €85.24 ($100.28) and a twelve month high of €145.40 ($171.06). The company has a market capitalization of $31.38 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.98.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

