Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires 176 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LW. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 40,968 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,174,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,837 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,477 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 861 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lamb Weston news, Director William G. Jurgensen purchased 2,151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.65 per share, for a total transaction of $147,666.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LW shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $81.00 target price (down from $84.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.67.

LW stock opened at $66.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.84. The company has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.76. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.65 and a 1-year high of $86.41.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 75.97% and a net margin of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 43.52%.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

