Schroder Investment Management Group Has $162,000 Position in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) by 80.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,065 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 20,706 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Customers Bancorp were worth $162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CUBI. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 20,556.4% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 273,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,709,000 after acquiring an additional 272,372 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Customers Bancorp by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,707,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,799,000 after acquiring an additional 133,101 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 236.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 157,229 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,003,000 after purchasing an additional 110,517 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Customers Bancorp by 98.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 177,518 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,645,000 after acquiring an additional 88,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the first quarter worth $2,235,000. 73.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

CUBI opened at $40.34 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.01. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.41 and a 1 year high of $43.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $155.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.17 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 28.85%. Analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Customers Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

In related news, COO Richard A. Ehst sold 5,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total value of $179,105.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Glenn Hedde sold 11,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $490,952.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

Featured Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.