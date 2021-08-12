Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 3,926 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 59.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,638 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,926 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter worth $283,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 141.5% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 118,086 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,676,000 after buying an additional 69,186 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 72.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,850,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $185,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 8.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 435,967 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,339,000 after purchasing an additional 32,981 shares during the period. 78.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QSR stock opened at $64.90 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.51. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.12 and a twelve month high of $71.12. The stock has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.43% and a net margin of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.43%.

In other news, Director Motta Roberto Moses Thompson sold 25,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total value of $1,750,324.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,859,584.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 25,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total transaction of $1,808,168.63. Following the sale, the insider now owns 140,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,812,614.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 117,853 shares of company stock valued at $8,050,446. 1.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on QSR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Argus raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Restaurant Brands International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.17.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

