Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires 1,148 Shares of iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) by 20.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,748 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in iShares India 50 ETF were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INDY. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in iShares India 50 ETF by 113.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 88,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iShares India 50 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

NASDAQ INDY opened at $48.43 on Thursday. iShares India 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $48.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.01.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.007 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

