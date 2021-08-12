Schroder Investment Management Group Makes New Investment in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 23.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,595,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $461,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811,810 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 10.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,524,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $650,386,000 after buying an additional 1,248,505 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the fourth quarter worth about $52,036,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 40.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,051,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $194,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 31.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,061,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $195,324,000 after purchasing an additional 981,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KNX opened at $49.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.07 and a 1 year high of $51.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.70.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Knight-Swift Transportation’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.65%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KNX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.73.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

