TI Fluid Systems (LON:TIFS) Price Target Increased to GBX 350 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

TI Fluid Systems (LON:TIFS) had its target price increased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 350 ($4.57) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.11% from the company’s current price.

TIFS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.66) price objective on shares of TI Fluid Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.83) price objective on shares of TI Fluid Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Get TI Fluid Systems alerts:

TIFS stock opened at GBX 315 ($4.12) on Tuesday. TI Fluid Systems has a 1 year low of GBX 129 ($1.69) and a 1 year high of GBX 330.50 ($4.32). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 309.58. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.87.

TI Fluid Systems plc manufactures and sells fluid storage, carrying, and delivery systems primarily for the light duty automotive market worldwide. It operates through two segments, Fluid Carrying Systems (FCS) and Fuel Tank and Delivery Systems (FTDS). The FCS segment offers brake and fuel lines and bundles, such as double-wall and single-wall steel fluid carrying lines, and bundles for brake and fuel systems; multi-layer plastic lines for vapor, thermal management, and exhaust treatment; sensor-integrated connectors for installation and system assembly; and heated plastic lines for selective catalyst reduction urea fluids.

See Also: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for TI Fluid Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TI Fluid Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.