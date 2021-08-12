Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates “€13.30” Price Target for E.On (FRA:EOAN)

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €13.30 ($15.65) price objective on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on EOAN. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($11.53) price objective on shares of E.On in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Independent Research set a €10.40 ($12.24) price target on E.On and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.50 ($13.53) price target on E.On in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €10.25 ($12.06) price target on E.On and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on E.On and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €11.28 ($13.27).

Get E.On alerts:

Shares of FRA EOAN opened at €10.69 ($12.57) on Monday. E.On has a 12 month low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a 12 month high of €10.80 ($12.71). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €10.15.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.