Nord/LB Reiterates €59.00 Price Target for Covestro (ETR:1COV)

Covestro (ETR:1COV) received a €59.00 ($69.41) price objective from equities researchers at Nord/LB in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Nord/LB’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.46% from the stock’s previous close.

1COV has been the topic of several other research reports. Independent Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on Covestro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €76.00 ($89.41) price objective on shares of Covestro in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. UBS Group set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on shares of Covestro in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Covestro in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €66.77 ($78.55).

ETR:1COV opened at €55.42 ($65.20) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.21, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of €55.22. Covestro has a 12-month low of €34.95 ($41.12) and a 12-month high of €63.24 ($74.40).

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

