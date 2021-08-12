Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the bank on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd.
Middlefield Banc has raised its dividend by 11.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Shares of NASDAQ MBCN opened at $24.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.68. Middlefield Banc has a 12-month low of $17.29 and a 12-month high of $26.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $147.57 million, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.88.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Middlefield Banc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.
About Middlefield Banc
Middlefield Banc Corp., headquartered in Middlefield, Ohio, is the bank holding company of The Middlefield Banking Company with total assets of $1.39 billion at March 31, 2021. The bank operates 16 full-service banking centers and an LPL FinancialÂ® brokerage office serving Beachwood, Chardon, Cortland, Dublin, Garrettsville, Mantua, Middlefield, Newbury, Orwell, Plain City, Powell, Solon, Sunbury, Twinsburg, and Westerville.
