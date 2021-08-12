Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the bank on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd.

Middlefield Banc has raised its dividend by 11.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NASDAQ MBCN opened at $24.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.68. Middlefield Banc has a 12-month low of $17.29 and a 12-month high of $26.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $147.57 million, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.88.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Middlefield Banc had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 9.01%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Middlefield Banc will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Middlefield Banc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

About Middlefield Banc

Middlefield Banc Corp., headquartered in Middlefield, Ohio, is the bank holding company of The Middlefield Banking Company with total assets of $1.39 billion at March 31, 2021. The bank operates 16 full-service banking centers and an LPL FinancialÂ® brokerage office serving Beachwood, Chardon, Cortland, Dublin, Garrettsville, Mantua, Middlefield, Newbury, Orwell, Plain City, Powell, Solon, Sunbury, Twinsburg, and Westerville.

