Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) Plans — Dividend of $0.00

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, August 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0033 per share by the bank on Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd.

Banco Bradesco has decreased its dividend by 64.8% over the last three years.

Banco Bradesco stock opened at $3.90 on Thursday. Banco Bradesco has a 12-month low of $3.09 and a 12-month high of $4.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.30. The company has a market cap of $37.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 16.96%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Banco Bradesco stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,621 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,244 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

