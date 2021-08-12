The Gap, Inc. (GPS) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 5th

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 10th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the apparel retailer on Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th.

The Gap has decreased its dividend payment by 64.9% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:GPS opened at $30.38 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.02. The firm has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.63. The Gap has a one year low of $14.25 and a one year high of $37.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.53. The Gap had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.51) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Gap will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GPS has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of The Gap in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of The Gap from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of The Gap in a report on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of The Gap from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Gap from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

In other The Gap news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 46,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total value of $1,662,277.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,797 shares in the company, valued at $3,572,245.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 21,000 shares of The Gap stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total transaction of $666,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,666,347.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 174,864 shares of company stock worth $5,710,257. Insiders own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

About The Gap

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

