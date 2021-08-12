Witan Investment Trust plc (LON:WTAN) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.36

Witan Investment Trust plc (LON:WTAN) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.36 ($0.02) per share on Friday, September 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of WTAN opened at GBX 249.25 ($3.26) on Thursday. Witan Investment Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 180.20 ($2.35) and a 52 week high of GBX 250.43 ($3.27). The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.81. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 242.86.
Witan Investment Trust Company Profile
