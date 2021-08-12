Witan Investment Trust plc (LON:WTAN) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.36

Witan Investment Trust plc (LON:WTAN) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.36 ($0.02) per share on Friday, September 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of WTAN opened at GBX 249.25 ($3.26) on Thursday. Witan Investment Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 180.20 ($2.35) and a 52 week high of GBX 250.43 ($3.27). The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.81. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 242.86.

Witan Investment Trust Company Profile

Witan Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Witan Investment Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by Artemis Investment Management LLP, Lindsell Train Limited, Heronbridge Investment Management LLP, MFS International (UK) Limited, Veritas Asset Management LLP, Lansdowne Partners (UK) LLP, Marathon Asset Management, LLP, Matthews International Capital Management, LLC, Trilogy Global Advisors, LLC, Pzena Investment Management LLC, Tweedy, Browne Company LLC, and GQG Partners, LLC.

