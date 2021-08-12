Monetha (MTH) Hits Market Capitalization of $10.56 Million

Monetha (CURRENCY:MTH) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 12th. One Monetha coin can now be bought for about $0.0262 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular exchanges. Monetha has a total market capitalization of $10.56 million and $677,263.00 worth of Monetha was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Monetha has traded up 25.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.61 or 0.00056342 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003089 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00015444 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002202 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $406.50 or 0.00894442 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.36 or 0.00110812 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69.36 or 0.00152622 BTC.

About Monetha

Monetha is a coin. It was first traded on August 31st, 2017. Monetha’s total supply is 402,400,000 coins. Monetha’s official Twitter account is @Monetha_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Monetha is medium.com/@monetha . Monetha’s official website is www.monetha.io . The Reddit community for Monetha is /r/Monetha and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monetha is a decentralized payment solution built on the Ethereum network. The Monetha solution leverages smart contract technology to provide a decentralized trust and reputation system in which sellers ratings are attatched to their respective transactions. The solution also enables merchants to accept ETH and Ethereum-based tokens which can be exchanged automatically into fiat currency MTH is an Ethereum-based token that is used to pay for goods on Monetha. The value of the MTH token is based on its underlying assets, properties and/or associated rights. Monetha tokens also represent percentage share of revenue of Monetha project. “

Monetha Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monetha directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monetha should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monetha using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

