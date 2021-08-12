Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Organogenesis had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 43.70%. Organogenesis updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:ORGO opened at $15.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.11 and a beta of 1.85. Organogenesis has a 52 week low of $3.36 and a 52 week high of $24.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.82.

ORGO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Organogenesis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Organogenesis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered Organogenesis from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Organogenesis from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.20.

In related news, major shareholder Dennis Erani sold 9,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $172,740.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,314,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,936,387.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Albert Erani sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total transaction of $973,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,501,218 shares of company stock valued at $73,031,108. 57.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Organogenesis Company Profile

Organogenesis Holdings, Inc is a regenerative medical company. It focuses on the development, manufacture and commercialization of product solutions for the advanced wound care, surgical and sports medicine markets. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Canton, MA.

