MXC Price Tops $0.0392 on Top Exchanges (MXC)

MXC (CURRENCY:MXC) traded up 10.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 12th. One MXC coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0392 or 0.00000086 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MXC has a market cap of $103.53 million and approximately $32.42 million worth of MXC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MXC has traded 58.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $152.38 or 0.00335284 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000225 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001113 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $443.24 or 0.00975279 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003322 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000048 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

MXC Coin Profile

MXC (CRYPTO:MXC) is a coin. It launched on August 8th, 2018. MXC’s total supply is 2,642,132,373 coins. MXC’s official Twitter account is @MXCfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MXC is https://reddit.com/r/MXCFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MXC’s official message board is medium.com/mxcoin . MXC’s official website is www.mxc.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MXC is building a global data network that allows the devices of tomorrow to connect, commit and communicate more efficiently. Cities, companies, and individuals benefit by building the network or using it to transmit and manage their data. MXProtocol will be the standard used for machine to machine (M2M) communication between LPWAN devices. Using MXProtocol will solve the problem of data collision on LPWAN networks and create the platform for smart bidding, and data trade between permissionless blockchains. “

