Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gilat Satellite Networks had a negative return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 25.51%.

NASDAQ:GILT opened at $10.23 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.18. Gilat Satellite Networks has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $22.69. The company has a market capitalization of $568.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.31.

Gilat Satellite Networks Company Profile

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions and services in Latin America, the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects.

