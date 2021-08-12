Analysts Expect Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $34.29 Million

Equities research analysts expect Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) to report sales of $34.29 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Urstadt Biddle Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $34.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $33.88 million. Urstadt Biddle Properties posted sales of $28.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, September 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties will report full year sales of $138.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $135.72 million to $140.38 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $144.05 million, with estimates ranging from $141.27 million to $147.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Urstadt Biddle Properties.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UBA shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UBA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 612.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 498,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,301,000 after acquiring an additional 428,513 shares in the last quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the second quarter worth about $4,555,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 156.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 363,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 221,970 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,941,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,274,000 after buying an additional 173,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 321,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,357,000 after purchasing an additional 115,474 shares during the last quarter. 50.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties stock opened at $19.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $785.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.89 and a beta of 1.11. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 1 year low of $8.22 and a 1 year high of $19.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This is a boost from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.31%.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

