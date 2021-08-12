Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

ACCYY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank cut Accor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Accor in a report on Friday, May 7th. AlphaValue lowered Accor to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Accor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Accor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

Shares of ACCYY opened at $6.79 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.55. Accor has a 52-week low of $4.96 and a 52-week high of $8.68.

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels. It operates through three segments: HotelServices, Hotel Assets & Others, and New Businesses. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital solutions to independent hotel operators and restaurant owners through D-edge, ResDiary, and Adoria platforms; and hotel booking services for companies and travels agencies through Gekko solutions.

