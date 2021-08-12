Principal Financial Group Inc. Invests $12.39 Million in RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,195,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,389,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of RLX Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $259,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in RLX Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $323,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in RLX Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,607,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in RLX Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,540,000. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of RLX Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,765,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.84% of the company’s stock.

RLX stock opened at $4.71 on Thursday. RLX Technology Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.05 and a 1 year high of $35.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.35.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $366.08 million during the quarter.

RLX Technology Company Profile

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

