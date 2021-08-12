BowX Acquisition Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:BOWX)

BowX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOWX) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 2,740 put options on the company. This is an increase of 2,203% compared to the typical daily volume of 119 put options.

Shares of BOWX opened at $9.99 on Thursday. BowX Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $13.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.07.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BowX Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of BowX Acquisition by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BowX Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $128,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BowX Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of BowX Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Institutional investors own 47.84% of the company’s stock.

Bowx Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It primarily focuses on businesses in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries.

