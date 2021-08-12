Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD)

SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 607 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,114% compared to the average daily volume of 50 put options.

Shares of NYSE SD opened at $8.20 on Thursday. SandRidge Energy has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $8.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a negative net margin of 212.10% and a positive return on equity of 11.89%.

SandRidge Energy declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, August 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and natural gas company to buy up to 8.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in SandRidge Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in SandRidge Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SandRidge Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SandRidge Energy by 21.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,356 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 9,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in SandRidge Energy during the first quarter worth $100,000. 33.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in the United States Mid-Continent. As of December 31, 2020, it holds interest in approximately 380,000 net leasehold acres in Oklahoma and Kansas, as well as total proved developed reserves of 33.4 million barrels of oil equivalent.

