Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on BP (NYSE:BP)

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 428,235 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,214% compared to the typical volume of 18,504 call options.

Shares of NYSE BP opened at $26.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. BP has a fifty-two week low of $14.74 and a fifty-two week high of $28.49. The firm has a market cap of $87.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.94.

BP (NYSE:BP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $36.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.70 billion. BP had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 5.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.98) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BP will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.3276 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently -73.37%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BP shares. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of BP from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC set a $23.76 price target on shares of BP and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of BP to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.02.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TIAA FSB increased its position in BP by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 419,115 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $10,206,000 after acquiring an additional 21,825 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of BP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,750,000. Delta Capital Management LLC raised its position in BP by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 81,620 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 6,060 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of BP during the 2nd quarter valued at $670,000. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. increased its position in shares of BP by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 43,998 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.51% of the company’s stock.

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

