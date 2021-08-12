Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $13.19 Million Stock Position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 672,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,692 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $13,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PMT. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 27,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the first quarter worth about $160,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 69.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,256,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,620,000 after buying an additional 514,349 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, Director Marianne Sullivan sold 7,583 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $152,949.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,419 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total transaction of $28,266.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,551.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.38.

NYSE PMT opened at $18.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $14.79 and a 1 year high of $21.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.17.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.25). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 60.51% and a return on equity of 35.75%. On average, analysts forecast that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 696.30%.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

