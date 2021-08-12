Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 319,215 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,324 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.70% of Granite Construction worth $12,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GVA. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Granite Construction in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Granite Construction in the 1st quarter worth $92,000. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV bought a new stake in shares of Granite Construction during the 1st quarter worth $104,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Granite Construction by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Granite Construction during the first quarter valued at about $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of Granite Construction from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of GVA stock opened at $41.47 on Thursday. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 52 week low of $16.93 and a 52 week high of $44.31. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.69 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.47. Granite Construction had a negative net margin of 2.60% and a positive return on equity of 9.97%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

About Granite Construction

Granite Construction, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for public and private clients. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Water, Specialty and Materials. The Transportation segment focuses on construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports and marine ports.

