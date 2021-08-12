Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $12.75 Million Holdings in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) by 12.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 504,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,872 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Golden Entertainment were worth $12,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 10,379.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,529 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $119,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Golden Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. 52.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Golden Entertainment stock opened at $49.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 2.92. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $11.32 and a one year high of $54.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57.

In other Golden Entertainment news, Director Anthony A. Marnell III sold 13,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $538,509.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert L. Miodunski sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total value of $528,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,422 shares in the company, valued at $3,231,886.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 41.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GDEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised Golden Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley began coverage on Golden Entertainment in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Golden Entertainment from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Golden Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Golden Entertainment Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

