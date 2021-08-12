Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Boosts Position in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) by 521.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,099 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Cutera were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUTR. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Cutera by 45.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,592 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of Cutera by 138.7% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,808 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Cutera during the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Cutera in the first quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cutera in the first quarter valued at $634,000. 90.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CUTR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Cutera from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Cutera from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cutera from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.25.

In other news, Director J Daniel Plants bought 664,828 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.50 per share, for a total transaction of $19,612,426.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,090. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Joseph E. Whitters bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.89 per share, with a total value of $80,835.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CUTR opened at $50.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $914.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.64 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.61. Cutera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.43 and a 12 month high of $60.35.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.49. Cutera had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 3.71%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cutera, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; truSculpt for the non-surgical body sculpting market; Juliet, a laser for women's intimate health; Secret RF, a fractional radio frequency microneedling device for skin revitalization; and enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions and acne scars.

