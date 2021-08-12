13,290 Shares in IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) Acquired by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.07% of IBEX as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of IBEX by 19.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners grew its stake in shares of IBEX by 0.7% in the first quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 136,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in IBEX by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in IBEX by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in IBEX by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 29,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.72% of the company’s stock.

IBEX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of IBEX in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IBEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.38.

IBEX stock opened at $19.90 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.31. IBEX Limited has a 12-month low of $9.27 and a 12-month high of $25.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $108.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.62 million. IBEX had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a positive return on equity of 33.09%. Equities analysts anticipate that IBEX Limited will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About IBEX

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

