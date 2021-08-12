Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 2,100 Shares of DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its position in shares of DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) by 30.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in DXP Enterprises were worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DXPE. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 2,634.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in DXP Enterprises in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of DXP Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 3,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in DXP Enterprises during the first quarter valued at about $326,000. Institutional investors own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DXP Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

NASDAQ:DXPE opened at $32.68 on Thursday. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.42 and a 12-month high of $35.97. The stock has a market cap of $627.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.73 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.78.

In other news, CEO David R. Little purchased 30,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.67 per share, with a total value of $860,702.07. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,356,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,878,412.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DXP Enterprises Company Profile

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of distribution solutions. It operates through the following segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment focuses in maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the rotating equipment, bearing, power transmission, hose, fluid power, metal working, industrial supply, safety products, and safety services categories.

