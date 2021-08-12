Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $296,000 in SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 190,948 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SEAC. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SeaChange International in the first quarter valued at $28,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in SeaChange International in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in SeaChange International in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in SeaChange International during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in SeaChange International by 40.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,162 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 10,101 shares during the period. 15.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Robert M. Pons purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.06 per share, for a total transaction of $106,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 507,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $538,283.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SEAC. Aegis began coverage on SeaChange International in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SeaChange International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

NASDAQ SEAC opened at $1.05 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. SeaChange International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.69 and a 12 month high of $2.15. The stock has a market cap of $50.83 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 0.80.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.05 million during the quarter. SeaChange International had a negative return on equity of 43.42% and a negative net margin of 95.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SeaChange International, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SeaChange International

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and advertising content worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen video back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; MediaMaker, an OTT video cloud platform that enables operators, broadcasters, media companies, and content owners to ingest, manage, monetize, and distribute their content across networks and devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution, which is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices.

