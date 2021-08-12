Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New $299,000 Investment in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JOBS. Korea Investment CORP purchased a new stake in shares of 51job during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of 51job by 300.0% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of 51job by 20.1% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in 51job during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in 51job by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 3,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 40,521 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.25% of the company’s stock.

JOBS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised 51job from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup downgraded 51job from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

NASDAQ:JOBS opened at $68.23 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.12 and a beta of 0.66. 51job, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.74 and a twelve month high of $80.50.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 25th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.20). 51job had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 24.75%. The firm had revenue of $136.63 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that 51job, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

51job Profile

51job, Inc is a holding company that engages in provision of human resource services. It offers services in the areas of recruitment solutions, training & assessment, and human resources outsourcing, business process outsourcing, professional assessment, executive search and compensation analysis. The company was founded by Kathleen Chien, Rick Yan, Lei Feng, and Norman Lui in 1998 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

