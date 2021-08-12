24,833 Shares in ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Acquired by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 24,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $165,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ING Groep by 2,568.7% during the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 261,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 251,220 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in ING Groep by 81.8% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ING Groep in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ING Groep alerts:

Shares of ING opened at $13.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.10. ING Groep has a fifty-two week low of $6.63 and a fifty-two week high of $14.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ING. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of ING Groep from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. ING Groep currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.01.

About ING Groep

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

Read More: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ING Groep (NYSE:ING).

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.